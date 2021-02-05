6N: Lowe back on Ireland wing, Lydiate starting for Wales

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — James Lowe will play his first match in more than two months on the left wing for Ireland against Wales on Sunday in Cardiff in the Six Nations.

Lowe made a try-scoring debut against Wales in November after the New Zealander qualified for Ireland on a three-year residency. He was so-so in the loss to England the following week then injured his groin in training and hasn’t played since.

He was selected on Friday ahead of Jordan Larmour, who was in the reserves after missing the autumn tests with a dislocated shoulder.

The centers were Garry Ringrose, recovered from a broken jaw against Italy in October, and Leinster teammate Robbie Henshaw, who beat out Bundee Aki. Ringrose and Henshaw start together for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Flanker Josh van der Flier was given a 29th cap ahead of Will Connors after No. 8 Caelan Doris was ruled out this week with concussion symptoms. CJ Stander was moved to No. 8.

Tadhg Beirne will play his 10th test, partnering James Ryan at lock, because a knee injury has kept Iain Henderson sidelined since the Autumn Nations Cup. Henderson made the reserves.

Tadhg Furlong played his first rugby in 11 months last weekend in a 40-minute shift for Leinster to be the reserve tighthead prop for Andrew Porter.

Meanwhile, Wales gave flanker Dan Lydiate his first start since November 2018 and will feature in an all-British Lions back row beside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Lydiate was the surprise pick in the Wales squad last month after Shane Lewis-Hughes and James Botham were employed in the autumn. Josh Navidi, who missed the autumn tests while recuperating from concussion, was in the reserves.

Hooker Ken Owens was back after missing the autumn tests with a shoulder injury.

Tomos Williams, the starting scrumhalf a year ago, will be passing to Dan Biggar again after recovering from shoulder surgery in August.

With Jonathan Davies injured, George North was at center, outside Johnny Williams, and Louis Rees-Zammit on the right wing where North patrolled in most of his 98 tests.

Hallam Amos was on the left wing after Josh Adams was dropped for breaking lockdown rules. Adams trained with the squad before the breach became known on Tuesday but all Wales players tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Lineups:

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Adam Beard, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Josh Navidi, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain) Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Cian Healy. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson-Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.

