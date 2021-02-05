Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 5, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;87;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;SW;10;83%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;86;63;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;ENE;9;48%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun, nice;62;38;Sunny and mild;64;46;W;3;60%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Warm with clearing;79;53;Showers around;63;53;WSW;7;63%;91%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;48;38;Cloudy and cooler;40;24;ENE;17;84%;81%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;16;11;Partly sunny;19;6;NNE;2;75%;23%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with clearing;72;47;Cloudy and mild;62;41;E;8;48%;69%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;29;16;S;13;68%;83%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;SSE;8;56%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, mild;65;47;Mostly sunny, mild;66;47;W;6;70%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;76;64;Rather cloudy;77;64;NNE;8;52%;27%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this afternoon;67;54;A morning shower;64;51;N;8;85%;89%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Very warm;92;73;Turning cloudy;93;74;ESE;6;61%;49%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;84;58;Hazy sun;84;62;E;6;41%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;93;70;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;S;6;52%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy;60;53;Spotty showers;60;46;W;13;79%;64%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;54;28;Partly sunny, mild;55;25;ENE;10;29%;26%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;64;39;Partly sunny, warm;63;46;SE;2;72%;6%;2

Berlin, Germany;Bit of rain, snow;34;25;Cloudy and chilly;32;18;E;11;62%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;71;49;Showers around;72;50;ESE;6;62%;72%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;67;NNW;13;74%;65%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;48;40;Variable clouds;45;39;E;7;90%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A thick cloud cover;51;42;Cooler with rain;45;33;ENE;8;88%;91%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, mild;51;32;Mostly sunny, mild;50;35;ENE;4;90%;33%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with some sun;45;38;Partly sunny;45;32;E;4;94%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;NNW;6;54%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;86;69;A t-storm around;85;70;NE;4;46%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;49;36;Plenty of sun;56;34;WSW;8;65%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;75;57;Turning sunny;72;54;N;6;54%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;76;64;Mostly sunny, nice;77;65;SSW;10;67%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray shower;81;66;A little a.m. rain;79;66;ESE;4;62%;56%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;84;68;Sunny and pleasant;87;67;NNE;7;59%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Winds subsiding;19;9;A little p.m. snow;18;-2;NNW;17;44%;84%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NE;9;71%;66%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower, cold;25;20;A snow shower, cold;25;20;ENE;12;69%;76%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy, windy;71;62;High clouds, windy;71;63;NNE;21;70%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;A morning shower;58;41;Plenty of sunshine;57;37;NNE;8;58%;26%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;77;A shower or two;91;78;NE;12;68%;67%;12

Delhi, India;Clearing;70;49;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;NW;6;69%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;44;29;Partly sunny;48;28;WNW;7;30%;24%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;83;58;Hazy sunshine;86;61;NNW;5;57%;46%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, less humid;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;SSW;7;78%;65%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;43;39;Spotty showers;43;36;ENE;14;92%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, pleasant;64;39;Inc. clouds;65;51;NNE;10;19%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;64;54;Spotty showers;59;51;W;17;73%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;77;63;Decreasing clouds;78;64;SSE;5;63%;17%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;80;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;63;ENE;6;65%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;80;65;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;S;10;80%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Lots of sun, frigid;10;5;Frigid;14;7;NNW;10;78%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;90;75;Mostly sunny;92;76;SE;6;56%;28%;8

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;72;59;Mostly sunny;76;61;E;5;72%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;75;62;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;NNE;4;54%;42%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;86;61;Partly sunny;85;61;SE;5;45%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;67;42;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;N;6;48%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;55;41;Turning sunny, mild;58;47;SW;8;81%;5%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;86;77;Spotty showers;84;77;NW;9;79%;82%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;69;66;Spotty showers;77;68;N;6;64%;61%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy, humid;72;63;A t-storm or two;67;60;SSW;7;93%;86%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;54;28;Sunny, nice and warm;61;34;SSW;6;14%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;Sunny and beautiful;84;55;NNW;4;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;63;41;Brief p.m. showers;57;35;SSE;4;78%;80%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;NNE;14;24%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;25;13;Variable cloudiness;28;3;N;6;63%;24%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;87;78;Windy with a shower;87;76;E;18;61%;56%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;91;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;74;W;6;67%;79%;6

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;83;56;Hazy sun;82;60;NNW;5;46%;69%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;94;78;Hot, a p.m. shower;96;76;WNW;4;59%;74%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;57;41;A shower in the p.m.;57;42;SE;7;71%;84%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;91;79;A morning shower;90;78;SW;7;72%;45%;9

Lima, Peru;Some sun;74;67;Partly sunny, nice;74;67;SSE;7;73%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;54;50;Spotty showers;55;48;NNW;13;76%;67%;1

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;52;40;Periods of rain;45;32;NE;8;91%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;Sunny and nice;75;50;SE;5;45%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;86;79;Partial sunshine;89;79;SW;7;66%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, mild;64;46;Spotty showers;50;34;NNE;6;75%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;82;Partly sunny;90;82;ENE;11;64%;11%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;87;75;A couple of t-storms;84;75;ESE;4;86%;82%;3

Manila, Philippines;Rainy times;88;75;Partly sunny;89;77;E;6;65%;33%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of t-storms;86;62;Not as warm;74;60;WSW;12;51%;24%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny;79;48;Brilliant sunshine;79;48;SSW;5;24%;1%;7

Miami, United States;Nice with some sun;77;73;A stray thunderstorm;80;74;SSE;11;76%;65%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;21;2;Bitterly cold;9;-5;NNW;7;63%;10%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;76;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;E;14;64%;0%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;71;60;Sunny and warmer;82;63;NE;10;63%;2%;10

Montreal, Canada;Snow;34;21;Breezy and colder;24;14;WSW;15;65%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;17;6;Cloudy and very cold;12;3;NW;10;55%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;88;71;Mostly sunny;90;71;N;8;36%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;84;60;A t-storm around;83;62;NNE;7;49%;71%;12

New York, United States;Bit of rain, snow;42;30;Sunny and breezy;44;28;N;17;42%;25%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;68;44;Sunny and mild;70;45;SW;6;64%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;14;12;A little p.m. snow;30;25;S;8;90%;58%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;52;42;Not as cool;57;43;SSW;6;56%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but cold;18;9;Mostly sunny, cold;18;7;N;5;62%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;34;16;Breezy and colder;23;12;SW;16;64%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy showers;85;78;A morning shower;85;78;NNE;13;79%;87%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;90;75;A t-storm around;89;74;NW;9;71%;55%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;83;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;73;ENE;7;83%;85%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy;53;45;Occasional rain;48;41;WNW;6;80%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;79;63;Cooler, p.m. showers;70;63;E;17;63%;95%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;90;74;Partly sunny;90;78;S;5;59%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;75;High clouds;92;75;ESE;9;68%;42%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;70;A passing shower;91;68;ESE;7;52%;55%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;42;35;Rain to snow;37;27;E;8;90%;80%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;51;31;Sunny and mild;50;21;NW;5;70%;7%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;52;Afternoon showers;69;52;SW;8;63%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler;58;49;A bit of rain;59;49;WSW;10;85%;91%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;85;76;Clouds and sun, nice;87;75;E;7;62%;3%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasingly windy;40;34;Increasingly windy;39;33;E;25;54%;13%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers, cold;22;10;Cold;19;10;ENE;5;76%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;Thunderstorms;80;72;SE;6;75%;86%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;82;59;Not as warm;69;54;NW;9;46%;56%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, mild;66;47;Sunny and mild;69;55;ESE;8;59%;60%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;14;10;Partly sunny, cold;17;10;WNW;10;47%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;Plenty of sunshine;62;45;NW;7;63%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a shower;81;62;Humid with some sun;82;64;ENE;8;70%;34%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;85;74;Breezy with a shower;85;75;E;13;65%;82%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and delightful;71;60;Sunny and humid;73;60;WSW;6;88%;2%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;77;46;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;ESE;7;33%;10%;8

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;79;59;Partly sunny;76;60;SW;6;66%;15%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, humid;87;73;Humid with a shower;88;72;NE;10;74%;56%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;53;47;Spotty showers;53;39;NW;8;79%;66%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;51;43;Rain and drizzle;51;38;SSW;9;76%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;43;35;Partly sunny, mild;49;27;WSW;6;80%;5%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;50;45;Partly sunny;63;45;W;9;63%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;90;77;Breezy in the a.m.;90;77;N;13;66%;30%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;60;37;Mostly sunny;62;37;SSW;6;66%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;82;75;Some sun, a shower;82;75;ENE;12;70%;80%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers, cold;21;14;Sunshine and cold;22;12;NW;5;74%;34%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with sunshine;84;72;Rain and a t-storm;78;69;NW;10;81%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;80;56;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;ESE;5;66%;2%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers, cold;17;16;Cold;19;18;N;9;50%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;High clouds, warm;64;43;Cloudy and warm;69;45;WNW;7;34%;66%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;54;40;Partly sunny, breezy;51;36;NNW;15;53%;37%;3

Tehran, Iran;Spotty showers;60;49;A.M. showers, cloudy;57;45;NE;7;59%;98%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;69;53;Sunshine;68;51;S;5;77%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, mild;65;41;Sunny and very warm;72;46;ESE;4;55%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sun, some clouds;49;38;Mostly sunny;56;36;NNW;6;61%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Morning flurries;35;19;Windy and colder;25;21;SW;23;61%;71%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;74;58;Clouds limiting sun;73;65;SSE;4;42%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;77;55;Remaining very warm;82;59;S;8;36%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Episodes of sunshine;25;-19;Hazy sun and colder;6;-18;NE;4;76%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;46;38;Rain and drizzle;45;35;WNW;4;71%;58%;1

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;47;40;Variable cloudiness;42;38;ESE;4;88%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;88;63;Sunny and very warm;90;63;ENE;4;47%;5%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, cold;21;2;Bitterly cold;10;-5;NW;5;71%;8%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;33;19;Colder;26;10;E;9;59%;3%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;59;55;Cloudy;66;55;ESE;13;71%;1%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;94;69;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;WSW;5;44%;10%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A bit of p.m. rain;44;25;Plenty of sunshine;40;20;NE;3;58%;4%;3

