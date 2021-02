WTA Gippsland Trophy Results

Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $442,020 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Karolina Muchova (8), Czech Republic, walkover.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (9), Russia, def. Simona Halep (1), Romania, 6-2, 6-1.

Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 7-5, 6-1.

Elise Mertens (7), Belgium, vs. Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (2), Taiwan, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (7), Germany, 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.

Veronika Kudermetova and Anna Blinkova (8), Russia, def. Monica Niculescu and Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Alize Cornet, France, and Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Simona Halep, Romania, and Daria Gavrilova, Australia, walkover.