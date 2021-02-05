Prodima Offers Advanced Pandemic Solutions in Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 5 February 2021 - Amid the detrimental effects of 2020's global pandemic on industries worldwide, the internet has been explored more than ever. With the loss of brick-and-mortar stores across the nation, the pandemic has been an opportunistic time for businesses to reconvene and strategise their digital marketing plans to reach audiences online.





Throughout this period, Prodima Digital Marketing Agency has supported its partners and remained at the forefront of digital trends to forecast what will be most relevant across the digital marketing industry in 2021.





As the pandemic carries its way into 2021, Prodima continues to work with clients to provide high-quality social media, SEO, web development and paid media advertising services. With a significant increase in the number of consumers working from home, this has boosted their engagement with the internet and exposure to internet marketing campaigns. In 2019, there were an estimated 59 million internet users in Viet Nam. This statistic has jumped to an astounding 68 million users as COVID-19 is still raging.





Prodima Digital Marketing Agency encourages businesses to continue their marketing efforts to maintain their current business and gain new leads. Companies must make the most of this crisis period to engage with their online demographic, communicate their marketing campaigns and raise brand awareness amongst the masses.





Due to the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, it is difficult for companies to determine how and where to invest their marketing expenses and efforts. Prodima Digital Marketing Agency continues to be a step ahead to provide businesses with digital marketing strategies that deliver organic web traffic and revenue.





Prodima's innovative digital solutions to battle COVID-19's impacts continue to support your business's local, national or global advertising needs.





Has your company been suffering through the pandemic?

Perhaps it's thriving and requires support for the year to come?

Are you considering embarking on a new business venture?

Prodima's expert team of digital marketing consultants is available to support you and plan your next big move in digital advertising.





Vietnam's e-commerce market is expected to reach US$7.1 billion in 2021 - how will you secure your business's success online this year? Optimise your business's web design, creative content, and social media with our professional support team's guidance.





Contact Prodima today for a consultation and audit of your current digital marketing presence.





