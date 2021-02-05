2 suspected of stealing epileptic man's phone during seizure

BERLIN (AP) — German police have tracked down two suspects alleged to have stolen the cell phone from an epileptic man as he suffered a seizure at a train station in the western city of Bielefeld, authorities said Friday.

The 33-year-old victim fell down the stairs at the city's main train station on Wednesday after suffering an epileptic seizure. He realized after he had recovered that his phone was missing.

He reported it to federal police at the train station and they were able to review video footage that showed two men approaching the man during the seizure, and one bending down and picking something up.

Police were able to identify the men by the footage and picked up one, a 50-year-old, on Thursday and the other, a 46-year-old, early Friday morning, police said.

The younger man told police that he had already sold the phone, but the older man made no statement, police said.

Both face possible charges of particularly serious theft.