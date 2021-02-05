AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A woman plays the violin as a tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore is displayed in Piccadilly Circus, London, Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021. The British World War ... A woman plays the violin as a tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore is displayed in Piccadilly Circus, London, Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021. The British World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for health care workers has died after testing positive for COVID-19. Capt. Tom Moore was 100-years-old. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

A train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. ... A train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Juventus' Weston McKennie, left, and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella fight for the ball during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between ... Juventus' Weston McKennie, left, and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella fight for the ball during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A health worker dries decontaminated nasal prongs and oxygen face masks at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi on Saturday, Jan. 30, ... A health worker dries decontaminated nasal prongs and oxygen face masks at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Malawi faces a resurgence of COVID-19 that is overwhelming the southern African country where a presidential residence and a national stadium have been turned into field hospitals in efforts to save lives. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

A nurse cleans a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the ICU at the La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021. COVID patie... A nurse cleans a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the ICU at the La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021. COVID patients occupy 88% of the Marseille region's intensive care beds, and virus pressure on French hospitals is steadily rising in recent weeks despite curfews and other restrictions. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A pile of mannequins are seen through the window of a closed branch of Topshop on Oxford Street in London, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, during England's thir... A pile of mannequins are seen through the window of a closed branch of Topshop on Oxford Street in London, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, during England's third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. Online fashion seller Asos has bought Topshop, which once boasted designs by Kate Moss and Beyonce, along with three other brands for 265 million pounds ($363 million) as rivals scoop up bargains after the collapse of Britain's Arcadia retail group. The deal, announced Monday, puts thousands of jobs at risk because Asos acquired the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge's and HIIT brands but none of their stores. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A visitor walks down a spiral staircase, designed by architect Giuseppe Momo in 1932, as she leaves the Vatican Museums, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. ... A visitor walks down a spiral staircase, designed by architect Giuseppe Momo in 1932, as she leaves the Vatican Museums, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The Vatican Museums reopened Monday to visitors after 88 days of shutdown following COVID-19 containment measures. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

An athlete warms up prior to the men's Individual Gundersen NH 15km cross country competition at the Nordic Combined World Cup in the Austrian provinc... An athlete warms up prior to the men's Individual Gundersen NH 15km cross country competition at the Nordic Combined World Cup in the Austrian province of Tyrol, in Seefeld, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A man walks through an empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican as a rainbow appears in the background, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tar... A man walks through an empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican as a rainbow appears in the background, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 31,... Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets Sunday across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Hundreds were detained by police. (AP Photo)

In this image made from video provided by the Moscow City Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes a heart gesture standing in a cage dur... In this image made from video provided by the Moscow City Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes a heart gesture standing in a cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The court ordered the opposition leader to prison for more than 2 1/2 years for violating the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (Moscow City Court via AP)

People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Thousands ... People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets Sunday across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Hundreds were detained by police. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Icaria nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Phot... A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Icaria nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

JAN. 29 - FEB. 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com