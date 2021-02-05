Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 15:59
A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Icaria nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Phot...
People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Thousands ...
In this image made from video provided by the Moscow City Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes a heart gesture standing in a cage dur...
Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 31,...
A man walks through an empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican as a rainbow appears in the background, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tar...
An athlete warms up prior to the men's Individual Gundersen NH 15km cross country competition at the Nordic Combined World Cup in the Austrian provinc...
A visitor walks down a spiral staircase, designed by architect Giuseppe Momo in 1932, as she leaves the Vatican Museums, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. ...
A pile of mannequins are seen through the window of a closed branch of Topshop on Oxford Street in London, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, during England's thir...
A nurse cleans a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the ICU at the La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021. COVID patie...
A health worker dries decontaminated nasal prongs and oxygen face masks at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi on Saturday, Jan. 30, ...
Juventus' Weston McKennie, left, and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella fight for the ball during the Italian Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between ...
A train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. ...
A woman plays the violin as a tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore is displayed in Piccadilly Circus, London, Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021. The British World War ...

JAN. 29 - FEB. 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-02-05 17:48 GMT+08:00

