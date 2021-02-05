Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

German factory orders fall more than expected in December

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 16:03
Lights of the city are reflected in the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. In background the buildings of the banking district....

Lights of the city are reflected in the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. In background the buildings of the banking district....

BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders fell more sharply than expected in December, suggesting recent coronavirus lockdown measures are starting to impact industry in Europe's largest economy, new statistics showed Friday.

Industrial orders fell 1.9% in December over the previous month, following a slightly upwardly revised 2.7% increase in November, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

Economists had forecast a 1% decline for December.

Domestic orders decreased by 0.9% while foreign orders dropped by 2.6% in December. New orders from the eurozone fell 7.5%, while those from other countries increased by 0.5%.

The decline was the first in Germany after seven consecutive monthly increases, noted ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

German industry had remained almost unharmed by the November lockdown," he said in a research note. “Today’s data, however, show that the stricter lockdown measures since mid-December, as well as the Christmas break, have finally hit German industry.”

Compared with February 2020, the month before the first restrictions were imposed in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic, new orders in December 2020 were 2.6% higher in seasonally and calendar adjusted terms, the statistical office said.

Updated : 2021-02-05 17:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic