Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Feb. 5) confirmed one new domestic case of COVID-19 and three imported cases, including an Afghan man who experienced a cough while he moved about in Taiwan for nearly two weeks.

Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one new local coronavirus case and three imported infections, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 923. The latest imported cases include a Dutchman, a Taiwanese man, and an Afghan male.

Each had submitted the negative result of a test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to their residence or an epidemic hotel upon arrival.

Case No. 923 is an Afghan male in his 40s who has lived in Dubai for a long period of time. He often travels between Taiwan and Dubai for work, with his previous visit to Taiwan taking place from late July to late August of 2020.

He returned to Taiwan on Jan. 7. He was asymptomatic throughout his quarantine, which he underwent at his residence.

However, after his quarantine period ended on Jan. 24, he developed a cough. Since he thought he only had a cold, he did not seek medical attention, and his symptoms improved after he took over-the-counter medication.

He continued to work and engage in other activities, some of which were presumably outside of his residence, for the next week and a half. Because he was preparing to return to Dubai, he went to a hospital to be tested for the coronavirus at his own expense on Feb. 4.

He was diagnosed on Feb. 5. The health department has thus far identified one contact in his case, who has entered home isolation.

The CECC has launched an epidemiological investigation into the case's history of activity and contacts during his stay in Taiwan.

Chen said that case No. 921 is a Dutch male in his 60s who came to Taiwan for work on Jan. 2. He has been asymptomatic since arriving.

After his quarantine expired, he began going to work on Jan. 17. As he was preparing to return to his home country, he underwent a new coronavirus test at a hospital on Feb. 3 at his own expense.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 5. The health department has identified 11 contacts in his case, three of whom have been told to undergo home isolation, while eight have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Case No. 922 is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who has lived in the U.S. for an extended period of time, with his last departure from Taiwan taking place in January of 2019. He returned to Taiwan with three family members on Jan. 13 of this year to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

He was asymptomatic throughout his quarantine and self-health monitoring period. After he completed self-health monitoring, and in anticipation of reuniting with friends and family, he and the three relatives who had flown with him went to a hospital to undergo coronavirus tests at their own expense.

On Feb. 5, case No. 922 tested positive for COVID-19, while his relatives received negative results. None of the three family members have symptoms, and all have been told to begin home isolation.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 162,543 COVID-19 tests, with 158,575 coming back negative. Out of the 923 officially confirmed cases, 808 were imported, 76 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, nine individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 841 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 73 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.