Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan media personality denies supporting KMT leader’s re-election bid

Jaw Shaw-kong might not run for KMT chairman even if he is qualified to do so

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/05 16:09
Media personality Jaw Shaw-kong 

Media personality Jaw Shaw-kong  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Media personality Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said Friday (Feb. 5) that Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) is planning to run for re-election this summer but insisted he had not promised to support him.

Jaw, who left the KMT in 1993 to found the New Party, reportedly wants to run for party leader himself. An eventual presidential bid in 2024 has been hinted at by the media.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Jaw denied that Chiang had asked for and received his support for a re-election bid. The incumbent KMT leader had confirmed he wanted to serve a second turn, Jaw said, adding that even if he himself qualifies as a candidate, he would not necessarily challenge Chiang, CNA reported.

Jaw’s problem has been that under KMT rules, he does not qualify to run for chairman of the main opposition party. The regulations specify that only someone who has served as a member of the Central Standing Committee or the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) can stand for party leader.

Chiang said he will appoint Jaw to the CAC after the Feb. 10-16 Lunar New Year holiday. The party is expected to draw up election regulations and hold a leadership race later in the year.

After co-founding the New Party in 1993, Jaw ran for mayor of Taipei the following year. He lost the race to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) while beating the KMT candidate.

Chen went on to win the presidential elections in 2000 and 2004. The New Party withered away, and Jaw began focusing on a career as a talk show host and broadcaster.
KMT
KMT chairman
KMT chairman elections
Jaw Shaw-kong
Johnny Chiang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
2021/01/31 17:13
Taiwan to study change of national emblem
Taiwan to study change of national emblem
2021/01/29 20:02
KMT blasted for cautioning against travel to Covid epicenter in northern Taiwan
KMT blasted for cautioning against travel to Covid epicenter in northern Taiwan
2021/01/22 12:00
Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
2021/01/19 11:37
Taiwan's DPP expresses opposition to 'unjustified' recall campaigns
Taiwan's DPP expresses opposition to 'unjustified' recall campaigns
2021/01/18 14:29

Updated : 2021-02-05 17:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic