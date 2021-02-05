Dutchman worked in Taiwan for over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Feb. 5) confirmed one new domestic case of COVID-19 and three imported cases, including a Dutchman who had worked in Taiwan for over two weeks before testing positive for the virus.

Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one new local coronavirus case and three imported infections, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 923. The latest imported cases include a Dutchman, a Taiwanese man, and an Afghan man.

Each had submitted negative results of tests taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to their residence or an epidemic hotel upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chen said that case No. 921 is a Dutch male in his 60s who came to Taiwan for work on Jan. 22. He has been asymptomatic since arriving in Taiwan.

After his quarantine expired, he began going to work on Jan. 17 and did so for over two weeks. As he was preparing to return to his home country, he underwent a new coronavirus test at a hospital on Feb. 3 at his own expense.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 5. The health department has identified 11 contacts in his case, three of whom have been told to undergo home isolation, while eight have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Case No. 922 is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who has lived in the U.S. for an extended period of time, with his last departure from Taiwan taking place in January of 2019. He returned to Taiwan with three family members on Jan. 13 of this year to celebrate the lunar new year.

He was asymptomatic throughout his quarantine and self-health monitoring period. After he completed his self-health monitoring phase and in anticipation of reuniting with friends and relatives, he, along with three relatives who had flown with him, went to a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test at their own expense.

On Feb. 5, case No. 922 tested positive for COVID-19, while his relatives received negative results. All three family members are asymptomatic and have been told to begin home isolation.

Case No. 923 is an Afghan male in his 40s who has lived in Dubai for a long period of time. He often travels between Taiwan and Dubai for work, with his previous visit to Taiwan taking place from late July to late August of 2020.

On Jan. 7, he returned to Taiwan again. He was asymptomatic throughout his quarantine, which he underwent at his residence.

However, after his quarantine period expired on Jan. 24, he started to develop a cough. Since he thought he only had a cold, he did not seek medical attention and his symptoms improved after he took over-the-counter medication.

Because he was preparing to return to Dubai, he went to a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test at his own expense on Feb. 4. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 5. The health department has thus far identified one contact in his case, who has entered home isolation.

The CECC has launched an epidemiological investigation of the case's activity history and contacts during his stay in Taiwan.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 162,543 COVID-19 tests, with 158,575 coming back negative. Out of the 923 officially confirmed cases, 808 were imported, 76 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, nine individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 841 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 73 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.