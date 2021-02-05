Alexa
Taiwan-US supply chain dialogue focuses on CPTPP

US corporations urge US to join CPTPP and invite Taiwan, South Korea

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/05 15:10
Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua speaking to reporters after the Taiwan-U.S. dialogue 

Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua speaking to reporters after the Taiwan-U.S. dialogue  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American corporations want their government to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and invite Taiwan and South Korea, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Friday (Feb. 5).

She was speaking after a video conference roundtable in which more than 100 participants from Taiwan and the United States discussed issues such as the global shortage of automotive semiconductors.

“Interdependence” was the word most frequently mentioned during the talks, Wang said. She cited the example of Taiwanese companies importing machinery and raw materials from the U.S. and then exporting their finished products to North America, CNA reported.

American firms told the forum they hoped to intensify ties with Taiwan in the fields of R&D and human resources, and they urged the two governments to join the CPTPP and sign a bilateral free trade agreement, according to the minister.

She stated at a news conference that U.S. technology company Corning had suggested the two countries form a “business confidentiality alliance.” This would likely provide an even greater impetus for the local semiconductor sector.

The two-hour event was attended by Wang, American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen, and representatives of major corporations including Qualcomm, Corning, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), CNA reported. The U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global SEMI association, and the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA) were also present.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Taiwan-U.S. trade
semiconductors
MOEA
CPTPP
Wang Mei-hua
TSMC
Corning
interdependence
supply chains

Updated : 2021-02-05 17:46 GMT+08:00

