Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 20th case from hospital COVID cluster

Latest local case relative of 1st nurse from Taoyuan General Hospital cluster

  898
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/05 14:58
Taoyuan General Hospital. 

Taoyuan General Hospital.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Feb. 5) confirmed one new domestic case of the Wuhan coronavirus and three imported cases.

Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the new local coronavirus case and three imported infections, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan so far to 923. The latest local case is tied to a nurse from the Taoyuan General Hospital, bringing the total for the hospital cluster infection to 20.

Chen said that case no. 942, a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, is a family member of case no. 839, the first nurse in the hospital cluster case, and case no. 870, the nurse's grandmother. After being listed as a contact of both case no. 839 and 870, case no. 942 went into home isolation on Jan. 12.

On Feb. 1, she began to experience a sore throat. Although her quarantine ended on Feb. 3, she did not venture out.

The next day, on Feb. 4, she was given a post-quarantine coronavirus test. She was then diagnosed on Feb. 5.

The health department has not identified any additional contacts in her case beyond cases 839 and 870, who have had their home isolation periods extended until Feb. 18. Case 839 is the live-in partner of case 838, the index patient of the cluster infection and doctor who contracted the disease from case no. 812 — a Taiwanese male coronavirus patient in his 60s — who he was treating in the Taoyuan General Hospital's intensive care unit.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 162,543 COVID-19 tests, with 158,575 coming back negative. Out of the 923 officially confirmed cases, 808 were imported, 76 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (no. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, nine individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 841 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 73 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.
Covid cases
Covid infections
Wuhan coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
domestic case
hospital cluster
Taoyuan General Hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
2021/02/04 16:08
Taiwan's Taoyuan General Hospital could resume operations as soon as Feb. 6
Taiwan's Taoyuan General Hospital could resume operations as soon as Feb. 6
2021/02/03 16:48
2 Indonesian men test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine ends
2 Indonesian men test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine ends
2021/02/03 14:48
Hospital in northern Taiwan to carry out mass 'COVID elimination'
Hospital in northern Taiwan to carry out mass 'COVID elimination'
2021/02/02 11:46
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests
2021/02/01 14:58

Updated : 2021-02-05 16:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic