Vice president praises Google at opening of New Taipei office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Thursday (Feb. 4) attended the opening celebration for Google's new office in New Taipei City and thanked the tech giant for its trust in Taiwan.

Speaking at the ceremony that morning, Lai noted that Google's new office complex in Banqiao District is the company's largest hardware development center outside the U.S. He said the space will also serve as an innovation center for artificial intelligence and software technology.

Lai expressed gratitude for Google's latest investment in the country and said he is very confident that Taiwanese are a high-performance workforce. He added that the company's vice president for government affairs and public policy in the Asia-Pacific, Ted Osius, had promised more opportunities for cooperation in the future during a recent meeting.

Lai said Google had recognized Taiwanese talent by kickstarting the "Smart Taiwan" initiative and setting up data centers in Changhua County, Tainan City, and Yunlin County. He said the company has helped Taiwan achieve a successful industrial transformation, boost its overall economy, and enhance its capabilities to develop A.I.

Lai also described Google as a reliable partner in Taiwan's battle against the coronavirus pandemic. He said the company had not only set up a map showing real-time mask availability at pharmacies across the nation but also provided online communication platforms for local companies and schools.

Besides Lai, American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜), and Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) also attended the ceremony. They were given a tour of the amenities of the new office, including a gym, massage room, game room, coffee bar, rest area, and cafeteria, reported CNA.



New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi and Vice President Lai Ching-te. (Presidential Office photo)