Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Vice president praises Google at opening of New Taipei office

Lai Ching-te says new office demonstrates tech giant's faith in Taiwanese talent

  123
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/05 14:18
Vice President Lai Ching-te (center left) visits Google's new office in Banqiao District. (Presidential Office photo)

Vice President Lai Ching-te (center left) visits Google's new office in Banqiao District. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Thursday (Feb. 4) attended the opening celebration for Google's new office in New Taipei City and thanked the tech giant for its trust in Taiwan.

Speaking at the ceremony that morning, Lai noted that Google's new office complex in Banqiao District is the company's largest hardware development center outside the U.S. He said the space will also serve as an innovation center for artificial intelligence and software technology.

Lai expressed gratitude for Google's latest investment in the country and said he is very confident that Taiwanese are a high-performance workforce. He added that the company's vice president for government affairs and public policy in the Asia-Pacific, Ted Osius, had promised more opportunities for cooperation in the future during a recent meeting.

Lai said Google had recognized Taiwanese talent by kickstarting the "Smart Taiwan" initiative and setting up data centers in Changhua County, Tainan City, and Yunlin County. He said the company has helped Taiwan achieve a successful industrial transformation, boost its overall economy, and enhance its capabilities to develop A.I.

Lai also described Google as a reliable partner in Taiwan's battle against the coronavirus pandemic. He said the company had not only set up a map showing real-time mask availability at pharmacies across the nation but also provided online communication platforms for local companies and schools.

Besides Lai, American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜), and Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) also attended the ceremony. They were given a tour of the amenities of the new office, including a gym, massage room, game room, coffee bar, rest area, and cafeteria, reported CNA.

Vice president praises Google at opening of New Taipei office
New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi and Vice President Lai Ching-te. (Presidential Office photo)
Lai Ching-te
Google
Google Taiwan
New Taipei
Banqiao
Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park
Google in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
2021/01/31 16:26
New Taipei to help Taoyuan manage some quarantined individuals
New Taipei to help Taoyuan manage some quarantined individuals
2021/01/27 14:59
Google opens new office in New Taipei
Google opens new office in New Taipei
2021/01/27 13:01
Google stops donations to U.S. Congress members who voted against election results
Google stops donations to U.S. Congress members who voted against election results
2021/01/27 00:00
New Taipei to charge YouBike riders for first 30 minutes
New Taipei to charge YouBike riders for first 30 minutes
2021/01/24 11:05

Updated : 2021-02-05 16:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic