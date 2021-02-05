Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan’s ruling party sets up working group for Taiwan policies

Launch follows Liberal Democratic Party's formation of human rights task force

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/05 14:02
LDP House of Councillors member Sato Masahisa (Facebook, Sato Masahisa photo) 

LDP House of Councillors member Sato Masahisa (Facebook, Sato Masahisa photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will launch a working group next week tasked with discussing policies toward Taiwan, reports said Friday (Feb. 5).

Only this week, the party’s Department of Foreign Affairs set up a committee on human rights, which is also likely to touch on issues that displease China, CNA reported. According to the Sankei Shimbun, the new group will evaluate the role Japan can play in topics related to Taiwan and what the role of Japanese lawmakers should be.

The working group will be headed by the LDP’s chief of foreign affairs, House of Councillors member Sato Masahisa (佐藤正久). He is a retired Self-Defense Forces colonel and an expert in defense and foreign policy issues, according to the CNA report.

Earlier this week, the Foreign Affairs Department slammed the military coup in Myanmar and called on the government to voice its concern over the situation while guaranteeing the safety of Japanese citizens in the Southeast Asian country.
Taiwan-Japan relations
Liberal Democratic Party
LDP
Sato Masahisa

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan backs Taiwan’s quest for observer status at WHO
Japan backs Taiwan’s quest for observer status at WHO
2021/02/03 16:52
Japan asks Taiwan for help with semiconductor supply
Japan asks Taiwan for help with semiconductor supply
2021/01/26 17:39
Taipei 101 displays messages on Taiwan-Japan friendship
Taipei 101 displays messages on Taiwan-Japan friendship
2021/01/24 09:20
Nearly 80% of Japanese hold positive impression of Taiwan: Poll
Nearly 80% of Japanese hold positive impression of Taiwan: Poll
2021/01/06 20:30
Japanese envoy says world will remember Taiwan of 2020
Japanese envoy says world will remember Taiwan of 2020
2021/01/02 12:14

Updated : 2021-02-05 14:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic