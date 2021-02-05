Alexa
No. 1 Gonzaga trails at halftime but gets past Pacific

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/05 13:01
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored a season-high 21 points after a sluggish start and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a sloppy performance to beat Pacific 76-58 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (18-0, 9-0 West Coast Conference) trailed at halftime for only the second time this season and didn’t pull away until midway through the second half, extending the nation’s longest active winning streak to 22 games dating to 2019-20.

WCC leading scorer Corey Kispert had an off night. He was held to two points in the first half and spent much of the second half on the bench in foul trouble, but he scored 11 points in a two-minute burst and finished with 14.

Dannis Jenkins scored 13 points for Pacific (5-5, 2-4).

NO. 7 OHIO STATE 89, NO. 8 IOWA 85

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each had 16 points as Ohio State beat Iowa.

Ohio State (15-4, 9-4 Big Ten) trailed 61-50 with 14:29 to play, but rallied with a 17-5 run.

The Buckeyes held Iowa’s Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.5 points per game, to 16 points.

Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon each scored 18 points for Iowa (13-5, 7-4). Joe Wieskamp had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-05 14:45 GMT+08:00

