Queta scores 14 to lift Utah St. over Fresno St. 69-53

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 12:55
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Neemias Queta registered 14 points and five blocks as Utah State beat Fresno State 69-53 on Thursday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for Utah State (14-5, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth added 10 points.

Orlando Robinson had six assists for the Bulldogs (7-7, 5-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-05 14:44 GMT+08:00

