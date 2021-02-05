Alexa
Hot-shooting Weber State tops Montana State 96-88

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 12:52
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Three players scored 17 points apiece and a fourth scored 16 and all five starters reached double figures as hot-shooting Weber State knocked Montana State out of the ranks of the Big Sky unbeatens with a 96-88 victory Thursday night.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara, Dontay Bassett and Isiah Brown each scored 17 points and Zahir Porter added 16 as the Wildcats (10-4, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) shot at a 68% clip in the second half. Cody Carlson scored 10 points with seven rebounds.

Abdul Mohamed had 18 points for the Bobcats (9-4, 6-1), whose seven-game winning streak was broken. Jubrile Belo added 17 points. Amin Adamu and Xavier Bishop each had 15 points. Tyler Patterson and Borja Fernandez each scored 10.

The Bobcats led 45-43 at halftime but Weber State opened the second half on a 9-2 run and didn't slow down.

Weber State made 38 of 60 field goals for 63% shooting, 21 of 31 after halftime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

