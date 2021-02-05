Alexa
Appleton scores twice, Winnipeg beats Calgary 4-1

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 11:55
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mason Appleton scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets beat Calgary 4-1 Thursday night for their second straight victory over the Flames.

Appleton’s second goal of the game, and third of the season, into the empty net at 18:38 of the third period sealed the win.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg, which outscored Calgary 3-0 in the second period. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots for his team-record 153rd career victory.

The Jets won 3-2 on Tuesday after Calgary earned a 4-3 shootout victory Monday.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary, who’ll face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday before hosting Winnipeg on Tuesday night. The Jets are off until visiting the Flames.

NOTES: Flames forward Sam Bennett was a healthy scratch. On Saturday, his agent, Darren Ferris, said Bennett wants to be traded. Bennett, who has played both center and right wing over his six NHL seasons, has one assist this year. Calgary selected Bennett fourth overall in the 2014 entry draft. ... Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau had his nine-game points streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Jets: Take on the Flames in Calgary on Tuesday after a four-day break.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

