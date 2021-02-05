Alexa
Oubre, undersized Warriors beat Mavericks 147-116

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/05 11:48
Golden State Warriors' Kelly Oubre Jr. shoots a 3-pointer in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas,...

DALLAS (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points, Stephen Curry had 28 and the Golden State Warriors went small in a runaway win, beating the Dallas Mavericks 147-116 on Thursday night.

Draymond Green had 11 points and a season-high 15 assists as a makeshift center, helping Golden State get by without using any player taller than 6-foot-7 forward Andrew Wiggins due to injuries. The Warriors outscored Dallas 54-36 in the paint and outrebounded the Mavs 45-42.

Golden State took control late in the third quarter after a floater by Tim Hardaway Jr. pulled the Mavericks within 93-91 with 5:52 left in the period. The Warriors went on a 17-4 run mixing outside shooting and attacks on the rim and led 110-96 after three.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 27 points. Kristaps Porzingis had 25, Hardaway added 19 and Jalen Brunson 18 off the bench.

JAZZ 112, HAWKS 91

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Clarkson sank five 3-pointers while scoring 23 points and Utah protected the NBA’s best record with a runaway win over Atlanta.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for Utah (17-5).

Atlanta point guard Trae Young was held out with a bruised right calf. Rajon Rondo made his second start of the season and did not score. Another starter, forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee), missed his third consecutive game.

John Collins led Atlanta with 17 points. The Hawks suffered their third consecutive loss.

TRAIL BLAZERS 121, 76ERS 105

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead undermanned Portland over Philadelphia.

Carmelo Anthony had 22 points for the Trail Blazers. Joel Embiid scored 37 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris added 12 points and 11 boards.

Embiid puffed-up his All-Star game credentials in a game that otherwise lacked star power. Sixers guard Ben Simmons sat out with tightness in his left calf. Portland played without Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain). Throw in four players already out with injuries -- including CJ McCollum (left foot) -- and the Trail Blazers were down to nine players.

Without Lillard or McCollum, Trent hit two 3s and Portland outscored the 76ers 40-19 in the third.

