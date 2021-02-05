Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sheppard, Listau lift Belmont past E. Illinois 89-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 11:47
Sheppard, Listau lift Belmont past E. Illinois 89-61

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 14 points to lead five Belmont players in double figures as the Bruins won their 16th consecutive game, easily defeating Eastern Illinois 89-61 on Thursday night. Mitch Listau added 13 points for the Bruins. Caleb Hollander chipped in 12, Luke Smith scored 11 and Nick Muszynski had 11.

Marvin Johnson had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Panthers (6-14, 3-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Barlow Alleruzzo IV added 11 points. Madani Diarra had 11 rebounds.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Belmont defeated Eastern Illinois 79-66 on Jan. 21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-05 13:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic