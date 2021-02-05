Taipei department store customer buys NT$54 pen, wins NT$10 million

Alexa
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/05 12:33
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Thursday (Feb. 4), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the complete list of winners of the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, which included a 7-Eleven customer who purchased green tea and a department store customer who bought a pen.

The ministry on Thursday announced the November-December issue of the Taiwan uniform invoice lottery had 13 winners of the NT$10 million (US$357,000) Special Prize and 15 winners of the NT$2 million Grand Prize. Among the Special Prize winners, there were six who made purchases of less than NT$100.

The Special Prize winner who spent the least and won most was a 7-Eleven customer who purchased a bottle of Heysong Japanese style green tea for NT$25 at its Songyi branch (松怡門市) in Taipei City's Zhongshan District. The second smallest amount spent to win the Special Prize was NT$54 for a ballpoint pen by a customer at the JSF Department Store on Chongqing South Road, Section 1 in Taipei's Zhongzheng District.

Among other winners who spent less than NT$100 and won NT$10 million was a coffee drinker who spent NT$60 for an Iced Caffè Americano at a FamilyMart on Zhongzheng Road, in Pingtung County's Hengchun Township; a customer who bought a chocolate cake for NT65 at an 85C Bakery Cafe on Minzu Road, in Changhua County's Lukang Township; a motorist who spent NT$78 for gasoline at an NPC gas station, on Heping Road in Hualien City; and a smoker who spent NT$95 on a tobacco product at a FamilyMart, on Guangfu Road in Pingtung City.

The Grand Prize winners who spent the least and won the most included a person who rented a GoShare scooter for only NT$25 on Minquan East Road, Section 2 in Taipei's Zhongshan District, and a motorist who spent NT$50 for a parking fee at a parking lot on Jianguo East Road in Hsinchu City's East District.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 77815838. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 39993297.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 59028801, 02813820, and 06896234. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there are two this time around: 011 and 427. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.
