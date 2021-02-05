Alexa
China tops countries persecuting citizens beyond their own borders: Freedom House

Non-profit releases report naming China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia among biggest perpetrators of 'transnational repression'

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/05 20:18
Uighurs and supporters in Turkey protest near China's consulate in Istanbul July 5, 2015. 

Uighurs and supporters in Turkey protest near China's consulate in Istanbul July 5, 2015.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is persecuting more people outside its territory than any other country, according to a new Freedom House report.

Best known for its annual "Freedom in the World" report, the Washington, D.C.-based NGO Freedom House researches and advocates for democracy and human rights around the world. On Thursday (Feb. 4), it published "Out of Sight, Not Out of Reach," a study of 608 cases of transnational repression committed by authoritarian regimes against "civilians everywhere — including in democracies like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and Australia."

Six offenders — China, Turkey, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iran — top the report's list of 31 countries known to target their citizens beyond their own borders, from minority groups to government critics.

The means used to carry out these operations span "direct attacks" like assault, rendition (kidnapping), and assassination; and "co-opting other countries," such as by coordinating with other governments to detain and illegally deport a national back to the country where they are at risk of persecution. Freedom House also lists less direct "long distance threats" via spyware, digital intimidation, and threatening family members to secure a target's compliance; and "mobility controls" like revoking or refusing to renew passports.

China leads the list by a wide margin due to the scale of its efforts to silence, threaten, and repatriate not only its own citizens but also foreign nationals of ethnic Chinese origin.

Freedom House says the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) brand of transnational repression is "sophisticated" and "comprehensive." It also identifies three trademarks of the regime's campaign.

The first characteristic is the diversity of its targets, which include "ethnic and religious minorities" such as the Muslim Uighurs, political dissidents, human rights activists, and "former insiders accused of corruption" to journalists. The second is the range of its tactics, which it says encompass all three categories: direct attacks, long distance threats, and co-opting nations it has influence over.

The third is China's expansion of targets to include "ethnic Chinese, Taiwanese, or other foreigners, who are critical of CCP influence and human rights abuses." The report cites the example of the national security law forced upon Hong Kong last year that can be invoked to prosecute someone of any nationality living anywhere for speaking out against Beijing or its puppet government in the city.
