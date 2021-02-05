Alexa
Fairleigh Dickinson tops Long Island-Brooklyn 78-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 11:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins scored 27 points as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 78-70 on Thursday night.

Pier-Olivier Racine scored eight of his 10 points in the first 5:17 of the second half as Fairleigh Dickinson (6-9, 5-4 Northeast Conference) slowly expanded a three-point halftime lead. Brandon Powell added 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Elyjah Williams had five points and 13 rebounds.

The Knights, who led by double digits much of the final 11 minutes, forced a season-high 20 turnovers, turning them into 27 points.

Long Island-Brooklyn scored a season-low 33 points in the second half, making just 1 of 10 from behind the arc in the final period.

Eral Penn scored a career-high 33 points plus 20 rebounds and six steals for the Sharks (6-4, 6-4). Tyrn Flowers added 20 points and 11 rebounds. The two were a combined 19 of 38 shooting out of the team's 25 of 70.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-05 13:14 GMT+08:00

