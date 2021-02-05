Alexa
Late basket by DeJulius leads Cincinnati over Temple

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 10:43
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David DeJulius hit a foul shot with 1:58 remaining to give Cincinnati the lead en route to a 63-60 win over Temple on Thursday night.

David DeJulius had a career-high 26 points to lead the Bearcats.

Keith Williams had 15 points for Cincinnati (4-7, 2-4 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Davenport added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Damian Dunn had 16 points for the Owls (4-6, 3-6). Jeremiah Williams added 13 points. Khalif Battle had 10 points and six rebounds.

