Taylor lifts Austin Peay over E. Kentucky 94-79

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 10:41
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 30 points and 14 rebounds as Austin Peay got past Eastern Kentucky 94-79 on Thursday night.

Jordyn Adams had 14 points and eight assists for Austin Peay (11-6, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. He also committed seven turnovers. Carlos Paez added 12 points. Mike Peake had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Wendell Green Jr. had 25 points and nine assists for the Colonels (14-3, 8-2), whose nine-game winning streak ended with the loss. Cooper Robb added 16 points. Michael Moreno had 11 points.

The Governors leveled the season series against the Colonels with the win. Eastern Kentucky defeated Austin Peay 80-75 on Jan. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

