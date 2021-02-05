Alexa
George lifts BYU past Portland 105-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 10:45
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gideon George had 19 points and 13 rebounds as BYU easily defeated Portland 105-60 on Thursday. Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette added 15 points each for the Cougars.

Connor Harding had 12 points for BYU (15-4, 6-2 West Coast Conference).

BYU is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Eddie Davis had 17 points for the Pilots (6-11, 0-8), who have now lost nine consecutive games. Ahmed Ali added 11 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. BYU defeated Portland 95-67 on Jan. 21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-05 11:44 GMT+08:00

