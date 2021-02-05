Alexa
Broome lifts Morehead State over Murray State 66-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 10:52
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season, to lift Morehead State to a 66-56 win over Murray State on Thursday night, the Eagles’ 10th straight victory.

KJ Hunt, Jr. had 12 points for Morehead State (14-6, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Skyelar Potter added 12 points and seven rebounds. Devon Cooper also scored 12 points.

After leading 33-32 at halftime, Murray State was held to a season-low 23 second-half points on 32% shooting.

Chico Carter Jr. had 13 points for the Racers (8-9, 5-7). Tevin Brown added 13 points and nine rebounds. Brown was held to three points after halftime on 1 of 8 shooting.

Morehead State defeated Murray State 61-56 on Jan. 2, and swept the Racers in a season for the first time since 2002-03.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

