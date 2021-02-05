Analyst says Taiwan's DPP will continue cross-strait policy in 2024 election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese scholar Chen Po-nien (陳柏年) said Thursday (Feb. 4) the Democratic Progress Party (DPP) will likely continue supporting President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) policy toward China in the 2024 presidential election.

During an online seminar hosted by Columbia University political science professor Andrew Nathan, Chen offered his take on cross-strait relations. As an advisor for New Frontier Foundation, a DPP think tank, Chen said the ruling party has focused its energy on pursuing "popular sovereignty" rather than trying to change the country's official name to "Taiwan."

Chen said the change in the DPP's cross-strait strategy was catalyzed by its opposition to the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan's relations with the U.S. He said the DPP realized the importance of cooperation with the Western superpower following its defeat in the 2012 presidential election.

Regardless of which candidate will represent the DPP in the upcoming presidential election, Chen noted they will follow in Tsai's footsteps and will need to carefully navigate cross-strait relations. Meanwhile, Beijing has become concerned about losing its leverage over Taiwan under Tsai.

In regard the KMT, Chen said the party has lost its advantages in Taiwan's current political environment and it is facing a "dilemma" on how to position itself in the 2024 election. If the party seeks support from Beijing, it will repel the country's mainstream voters. Conversely, if it wants to follow mainstream public opinion, it will inevitably lose support from Beijing, CNA cited him as saying.