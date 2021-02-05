Ex-England international Sam Burgess guilty of intimidation

SYDNEY (AP) — Former England rugby league and rugby union international Sam Burgess was convicted Friday of intimidating his then-wife’s father in an altercation in October 2019.

A New South Wales state magistrate found the 32-year-old Burgess had yelled a threat in Mitchell Hooke's face at Hooke’s property south of Sydney.

Magistrate Robert Rabbidge found Hooke was an “impressive, believable and consistent” witness who gave “clear and concise” evidence.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs captain in the National Rugby League was found guilty of intimidation, had a conviction recorded and was placed on a two-year good behavior bond.

“I’m confused with the decision, I will appeal the decision and I won’t say anything further,” Burgess said as he left the court on Friday.

In December 2015, Burgess married Phoebe Hooke and the couple had two children, a daughter and a son. The couple separated less than a month after their son was born in 2018.

They reconciled in April 2019 but split up for a second time in October 2019 and an apprehended violence order was taken out against Burgess on behalf of Mitchell Hooke.

Burgess retired in 2019 after a 270-game NRL and English Super League career and stints with England’s national rugby union and rugby league sides. He quit as a television commentator and South Sydney assistant coach in October.

