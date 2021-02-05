Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Giants acquire OF Wade from Twins for RHP Anderson

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 10:01
Giants acquire OF Wade from Twins for RHP Anderson

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants added outfield depth by acquiring LaMonte Wade Jr. from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for right-hander Shaun Anderson.

The team announced the move hours after completing an $18.75 million, three-year contract with versatile infielder Tommy La Stella. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said while discussing the La Stella deal that he hoped to add a left-handed hitting outfielder — and Wade can play all three positions.

The 27-year-old Wade batted .231 in 16 games for the Twins last season while also playing at the club's alternate training site. He has appeared in 42 major league games since making his debut in 2019. He was a ninth-round selection in the 2015 amateur draft out of Maryland.

The 26-year-old Anderson didn't have a decision in 18 relief outings during the shortened 2020 season, finishing with a 3.52 ERA.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-05 11:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic