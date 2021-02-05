AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Sarang, a helicopter display team of Indian Air Force, performs aerobatic maneuvers on the inaugural day of the Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base ... Sarang, a helicopter display team of Indian Air Force, performs aerobatic maneuvers on the inaugural day of the Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Nepalese Hindu devotees offer prayers during Madhav Narayan Festival along the banks of the Hanumante river in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 28, 20... Nepalese Hindu devotees offer prayers during Madhav Narayan Festival along the banks of the Hanumante river in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Indian tourists enjoy shikara ride as Kashmiri boat men navigates their way through the frozen portion of the Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, Indi... Indian tourists enjoy shikara ride as Kashmiri boat men navigates their way through the frozen portion of the Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus are silhouetted as they walk by a commercial office building during their lunch b... People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus are silhouetted as they walk by a commercial office building during their lunch break in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A security official moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field visit in Wu... A security official moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field visit in Wuhan in China's Hubei province on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The WHO team is investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has visited two disease control centers in the province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Myanmar people living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the My... Myanmar people living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy, in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Myanmar's military took control of the country under a one-year state of emergency. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with an image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy ... A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with an image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The military announced Monday that it will take power for one year, accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Soldiers sit inside trucks parked on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Myanmar military was taking control of the country for one ye... Soldiers sit inside trucks parked on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Myanmar military was taking control of the country for one year. (AP Photo)

Myanmar's military personnel stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb.... Myanmar's military personnel stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (AP Photo)

JAN. 29-FEB. 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com