Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/05 10:02
Myanmar's military personnel stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb....
Soldiers sit inside trucks parked on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Myanmar military was taking control of the country for one ye...
A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with an image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy ...
Myanmar people living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the My...
A security official moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field visit in Wu...
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus are silhouetted as they walk by a commercial office building during their lunch b...
Indian tourists enjoy shikara ride as Kashmiri boat men navigates their way through the frozen portion of the Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, Indi...
Nepalese Hindu devotees offer prayers during Madhav Narayan Festival along the banks of the Hanumante river in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 28, 20...
Sarang, a helicopter display team of Indian Air Force, performs aerobatic maneuvers on the inaugural day of the Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base ...

Myanmar's military personnel stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb....

Soldiers sit inside trucks parked on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Myanmar military was taking control of the country for one ye...

A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with an image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy ...

Myanmar people living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the My...

A security official moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field visit in Wu...

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus are silhouetted as they walk by a commercial office building during their lunch b...

Indian tourists enjoy shikara ride as Kashmiri boat men navigates their way through the frozen portion of the Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, Indi...

Nepalese Hindu devotees offer prayers during Madhav Narayan Festival along the banks of the Hanumante river in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 28, 20...

Sarang, a helicopter display team of Indian Air Force, performs aerobatic maneuvers on the inaugural day of the Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base ...

JAN. 29-FEB. 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-02-05 11:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic