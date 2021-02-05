Alexa
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month

Taiwan among non-UN member states to receive first wave of 1.3 million AstraZeneca shots

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/05 11:15
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a reversal from statements the previous day, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday evening announced that Taiwan will in fact receive the first wave of vaccines from the WHO's COVAX platform after all.

On Wednesday (Feb. 3), Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) struck a pessimistic tone by predicting that Taiwan would likely not receive the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines until June. On Thursday, news broke that Taiwan was not included on the list of countries that will receive the first round of vaccines from COVAX.

However, later that evening, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that although Taiwan is not on the official printed list, it is among five to eight other non-U.N. member states that have been allotted 1,303,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The CECC is actively in contact with COVAX for delivery and customs declaration information.

According to Chuang, the AstraZeneca vaccine is not currently on the WHO's list for emergency use. However, he anticipates that it will receive approval later this month.

Chuang said that once the vaccine is approved, it will be shipped to Taiwan at some point between this month and May. One week after the vaccine arrives in Taiwan, the vaccine can be administered, according to Chuang.

He said the 1.3 million doses will not be evenly divided between the five to eight non-U.N. member states, but instead it will be based on population. He could not yet predict how many doses Taiwan would receive from this batch.

The CECC spokesman said the vaccines should arrive sometime between February and May, with the worst case scenario being the latter. Chuang said that when the vaccines do arrive, front-line healthcare professionals in specific hospitals will be given top priority.
vaccine
Covid vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca
COVAX

Updated : 2021-02-05 11:42 GMT+08:00

