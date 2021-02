Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $311,665 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Jordan Thompson (11), Australia, def. Mario Vilella Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 7-5.

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, vs. Aljaz Bedene (13), Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, vs. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, vs. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-3, 7-6 (5).