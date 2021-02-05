Alexa
Sheldon, Juhasz lead No. 11 Ohio State women past Iowa 92-87

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 09:19
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored a career-high 29 points, Dorka Juhasz had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 11 Ohio State beat Iowa 92-87 on Thursday.

Ohio State swept the home-and-home season series with Iowa for the first time since 2008. On Jan. 13, the Buckeyes erased a 14-point second-half deficit to force overtime, winning 84-82. It snapped Iowa’s 42-game home win streak.

Sheldon scored 14 of her points in the fourth quarter and Juhasz added 10, helping Ohio State stay in front. Iowa got within four points four times in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer.

Aaliyah Patty added 15 points and six rebounds, and Madison Greene had 12 points and nine assists for Ohio State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten). Braxtin Miller was the only starter for the Buckeyes not in double figures, going 2 of 8 from the field for six points points with five assists.

Freshman Caitlin Clark had 30 points and nine assists for Iowa (10-5, 6-5). She scored or assisted on 19 of Iowa’s 31 baskets. Monica Czinano added 14 points, Tomi Taiwo had 13 and McKenna Warnock scored 12.

Iowa was held to 30 points in the first half to trail by 11, but scored 27 in the third quarter — making 4 of 6 from 3-point range - to get within 63-57.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 19 but Ohio State had to postpone to due COVID 19 protocols.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

