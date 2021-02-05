Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Small-town mayor killed in southern Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 09:20
Small-town mayor killed in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca said Thursday that the mayor of the small Pacific-coast town of Chahuites was killed by unidentified assailants.

The state prosecutor’s office said Mayor Leobardo Ramos Lázaro was found shot to death in a vehicle early Thursday.

Dozens of Mexican mayors have been murdered in recent years, and the killings have sometimes been carried out by drug gangs and corrupt police.

The area, near the border with the neighboring state of Chiapas, is near a route frequently used by immigrant smugglers. But the area has also been fraught by land and political disputes. Prosecutors did not mention any possible motive in the killing

Updated : 2021-02-05 11:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic