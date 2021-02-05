Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Guyana drops deal with Taiwan over Chinese pressure

South American country unilaterally ends agreement with Taiwan after pressure from Beijing, citing 'miscommunication'

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/05 10:00
MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (Taiwan News photo)

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Less than one day after Taiwan announced its plan to open a representative office in Guyana, the South American nation caved in to pressure from Beijing and canceled the deal with Taiwan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (Feb. 4) that Taiwan and Guyana had on Jan. 11 signed an agreement under which Taiwan would establish a representative office in the Guyanese capital of Georgetown. The announcement was soon followed by commendations from the U.S. Embassy in Guyana as well as U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung, who called the move “a milestone” that would bring about prosperity and security to both Taipei and Georgetown.

The news met with opposition from Beijing, which has had diplomatic relations with Guyana since 1972. During a press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) urged the Guyana authorities to “take effective measures and correct the mistake.” He warned against having official ties with Taiwan and opening a representative office in either place.

Guyana turned its back on Taiwan the same day. “The Government has not established any diplomatic ties or relations with Taiwan and as a result of the miscommunication of the agreement signed, this agreement has since been terminated,” said the Guyanese authorities via a statement.

The statement emphasized that Guyana continues to honor the "one China" policy. Guyana is situated in northeastern South America near the Caribbean, where Taiwan has four diplomatic allies.

MOFA responded to the blow by saying it deeply regrets Guyana’s decision to “unilaterally terminate the agreement on opening representative offices less than 24 hours due to the pressure of the Chinese government.” It called China’s persistent campaign to isolate Taiwan a display of its “evil nature” and a contradiction of its leader Xi Jinping's statement that that “The strong should not bully the weak.”
Guyana
MOFA
China
US
South America
Taiwan office

RELATED ARTICLES

Coup a further complication for tricky Myanmar-China ties
Coup a further complication for tricky Myanmar-China ties
2021/02/04 21:00
Taiwan says auto chip shortage not a main topic for coming US meeting
Taiwan says auto chip shortage not a main topic for coming US meeting
2021/02/04 19:00
Taiwan to increase shipping rates for parcels and mail to US
Taiwan to increase shipping rates for parcels and mail to US
2021/02/04 17:41
US destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait for 1st time under Biden
US destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait for 1st time under Biden
2021/02/04 17:12
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
2021/02/04 16:22

Updated : 2021-02-05 10:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic