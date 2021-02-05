Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 2 Baylor on pause again because of COVID-19 protocols

By STEPHEN HAWKINS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/05 08:34
Texas forward Greg Brown, right, scores over Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...

Texas forward Greg Brown, right, scores over Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...

No. 2 Baylor has had its season interrupted again because of COVID-19 protocols, with the Big 12 Conference postponing the Bears' next two scheduled games.

The Big 12 announced the postponements on Thursday. The Bears, who at 17-0 have matched the best start in school history, were supposed to host TCU on Saturday and play at No. 9 Oklahoma next Wednesday.

Neither the conference or Baylor provided specifics, saying only that the postponements were in accordance with the league’s interruption guidelines for men's basketball.

That would indicate that the Bears wouldn't have the required six scholarship players for the games, either because of positive tests or contact tracing. Their next scheduled game is now at home Feb. 13 against No. 13 Texas Tech.

Baylor is coming off an 83-69 win at No. 6 Texas on Tuesday night, the first meeting this season between the Top 10 teams because their expected Dec. 13 game in Waco, which hasn’t yet been rescheduled, was postponed because the Bears were in a program pause then because of COVID-19 protocols.

Coach Scott Drew missed the first two games of Baylor's reshuffled scheduled after testing positive for COVID-19 in November. The Bears started their season three days later than scheduled, with an unplanned trip to Las Vegas, and played only one of the first seven games listed on their original schedule.

Those scrapped games included a highly anticipated showdown against No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis, which was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff on Dec. 5. A Bulldogs player was among two people in their traveling party who tested positive for COVID-19.

Baylor had a Jan. 12 home game against No. 17 West Virginia postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Mountaineers program. That game has been rescheduled for Feb. 18.

The Big 12 said it would work with Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma to reschedule the remaining postponed games. The conference does have an open week set aside before the start of its postseason tournament.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Updated : 2021-02-05 10:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic