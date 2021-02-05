Alexa
SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG receives letter of intent from Barracuda Group Ltd. to subscribe to CHF 70 million capital increase

By SunMirror AG, Media OutReach
2021/02/05 09:30

ZUG, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 5 February 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in raw materials such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, announces that it has today received a letter of intent to subscribe to new shares in the recently announced cash capital increase from Barracuda Group Limited ("Barracuda"). Barracuda intends to subscribe to 1,000,000 new shares in a private placement at a price of CHF 70 each from the capital increase resolved on January 7, 2021, excluding the subscription rights of current shareholders. With the realisation of the subscription, the resolved capital increase in the volume of CHF 70 million would be fully placed.


Explanatory part

SunMirror plans to use the proceeds from the capital increase to expand its portfolio and business activities in tier-one jurisdictions. This includes Europe and Australia, where SunMirror holds prospecting and mining rights for promising projects. Opus Capital Switzerland AG acted as lead advisor in the capital increase and was mandated, among other duties, with structuring the transaction. In addition, the company acted as arranger of the transaction.


'We are very pleased that with Barracuda we are likely to have an experienced strategic investor on our side, who will accompany our future company growth. Together with Barracuda, we could exploit additional market opportunities. Driven primarily by electromobility and the massive global expansion of energy storage systems, we see increased demand for raw materials in the battery industry, which we intend to acquire and market together with Barracuda,' said Dr. Heinz Rudolf Kubli, Board of Directors of SunMirror AG.

About SunMirror AG

SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on gold and other critical commodities - those metals and minerals that drive demand for sustainable next-generation technology. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit:  www.sunmirror.com .

About Opus Group

Opus Capital Switzerland AG and Opus Capital Asset Management AG ('Opus Group') specialize in bringing next generation companies to market by combining extensive industry expertise with one of Switzerland's leading independent financial services firms. For more information, please visit: http://www.opus-capital.ch.

About Barracuda

Barracuda Group Limited ranks among the leading base and inevitable metals platforms for the production of lithium-ion batteries. The company acquires exploration and production assets for precious and battery metals such as gold, copper, nickel, cobalt and manganese and has prospective interests in companies with significant reserves and upside potential. For more information, please visit: http://www.barracuda-resources.com

Updated : 2021-02-05 10:11 GMT+08:00

