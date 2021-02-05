Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee State 68-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 08:06
Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee State 68-60

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shamar Wright recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 68-60 win over Tennessee State on Thursday.

Carlos Curtis had 16 points and eight rebounds for SIUE (7-8, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Courtney Carter added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Mike Adewunmi had 11 points.

Shakem Johnson scored a career-high 30 points and had nine rebounds for the Tigers (3-13, 2-11). Mark Freeman added 12 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. SlUE defeated Tennessee State 67-65 on Jan. 21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-05 10:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic