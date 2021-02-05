Alexa
Morales leads Wagner over St. Francis (NY) 74-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 08:09
NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had a career-high 27 points as Wagner defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-67 on Thursday.

Elijah Ford had 14 points and eight rebounds, and DeLonnie Hunt added 14 points and six rebounds for Wagner (3-5, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Will Martinez had eight rebounds.

Travis Atson had 19 points for the Terriers (4-5, 4-4). Trey Quartlebaum added 13 points, Rob Higgins had 11 points, and Unique McLean had nine points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

