Dodgers Spanish language broadcaster Jorge Jarrín retires

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 07:44
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Jorge Jarrín has retired after nine seasons calling games in Spanish on both radio and television during his 17 years with the franchise.

He is the son of Hall of Fame announcer Jaime Jarrín. They became the first father-son broadcasting team on MLB Spanish-language radio and called the Dodgers’ first World Series championship in 32 years together last year.

Jarrín joined the Dodgers in 2004 as manager of radio broadcast sales and Hispanic initiatives. He joined their broadcast team in 2012, calling games on television alongside former Dodger great Manny Mota before joining his father in the radio booth in 2015.

“You would think this would be a very difficult decision to make, but I just knew the time was right and I leave with a tremendous sense of gratitude for the Dodger organization,” Jarrín said Thursday. "To end with a world championship is the cherry on top of a dream 32 years in the making!"

Jarrín began his career in 1985 as a helicopter traffic reporter on KABC radio. He broke into baseball in 2001 on DIRECTV’s “Major League Baseball Game of the Week,” which was broadcast to Latin America.

Updated : 2021-02-05 08:41 GMT+08:00

