Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Reliever Vincent agrees to minor league deal with Rangers

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 07:26
Reliever Vincent agrees to minor league deal with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran reliever Nick Vincent agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

The 34-year-old right-hander went 1-2 with three saves and a 4.43 ERA in 21 appearances for the Miami Marlins last season. He had a 2.18 ERA in his first 19 games before allowing six runs over 1 2/3 innings in his last two appearances.

Vincent became the 25th non-roster invitee for Rangers spring training that is scheduled to start this month in Surprise, Arizona.

Vincent was in San Francisco's camp last spring training, then signed with Miami prior to the summer camp ahead of the abbreviated season.

In 405 big league games over the past nine seasons with five teams, Vincent is 22-23 with a 3.38 ERA. He has pitched for San Diego (2012-15), Seattle (2016-18), Philadelphia (2019), the Giants (2019) and Marlins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-05 08:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic