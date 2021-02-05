Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ex-Michigan State guard Ishbia to donate $32M to athletics

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 07:21
Ex-Michigan State guard Ishbia to donate $32M to athletics

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State said Thursday that former Spartans basketball player Mat Ishbia has committed to donating a record $32 million to the athletic department.

Ishbia was a walk-on guard for the Spartans for their 2000 national championship team under coach Tom Izzo. He graduated from Michigan State's Eli Broad College of Business in 2003.

“This donation is not about me," Ishbia said. “This is to give credit to and thank coach Tom Izzo, the business school and Michigan State University for the incredible impact they have had on my life."

Ishbia is the chairman, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage.

He is committing $20 million to improve the football training facility and has requested its expansion along with naming the school's basketball court after Izzo. Ishbia is also contributing $2 million to a fund set up to assist the basketball program, giving Izzo the discretion to use the donation as he wishes.

“Like me, he’s been lucky enough to live his dreams," Izzo said. “Today he’s helping countless Spartans to live theirs."

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-05 08:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic