How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/05 05:25
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, helped by strong company earnings as well as optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus for the millions of Americans who need it. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, a record high. A measure of small-company stocks rose twice as much, a bullish signal that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. All three major U.S. indexes are on pace for weekly gains above 3%, an encouraging start to February after a late fade in January.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.57 points, or 1.1%, to 3,871.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.26 points, or 1.1%, to 31,055.86.

The Nasdaq rose 167.20 points, or 1.2%, to 13,777.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 42.72 points, or 2%, to 2,202.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 157.50 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is up 1,073.24 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 707.05 points, or 5.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 128.78 points, or 6.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 115.67 points, or 3.1%.

The Dow is up 449.38 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 889.46 points, or 6.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 227.56 points, or 11.5%.

Updated : 2021-02-05 07:10 GMT+08:00

