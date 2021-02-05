Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Serie A delays decision on selling media stake by a week

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 05:07
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Bologna, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Su...

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Bologna, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Su...

MILAN (AP) — The Italian soccer league on Thursday postponed its final decision on whether to sell a stake in its media business.

Serie A’s 20 clubs voted unanimously in November to accept a 1.7 billion euro ($2 billion) offer from a consortium of private equity funds that will be charged with improving the sale and promotion of the league’s TV rights.

The consortium featuring CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and FSI will control 10% of the league’s new media company.

The Serie A assembly on Thursday was due to approve the final term sheet of the agreement but the decision was pushed back by a week after the league’s president, Paolo Dal Pino, said there were two points that still had to be agreed on. He would not go into further details, just adding that they were “legal matters and for the lawyers.”

Dal Pino said he was confident the deal will go through. Serie A is badly in need of of cash amid the coronavirus crisis.

“I don’t see it at all as putting the brakes on, its simply that we need to do things well,” Dal Pino said. “We need to follow the right timetable and procedures so that this comes about.”

Once the contracts are signed, the first order of business will be selling TV rights for the next three seasons.

The league also needs to determine how to divide the money between the 20 clubs.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-05 07:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic