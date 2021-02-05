Bayern to play African champion Al Ahly at Club World Cup

Andre Pierre Cignac of Tigres UANL celebrates during FIFA Club World Cup game against Ulsan Hyundai in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP P... Andre Pierre Cignac of Tigres UANL celebrates during FIFA Club World Cup game against Ulsan Hyundai in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

Al Duhail's Michael Olunga, rightt, and Al Ahly's Ashraf Ayman fight for the ball during FIFA Club World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 20... Al Duhail's Michael Olunga, rightt, and Al Ahly's Ashraf Ayman fight for the ball during FIFA Club World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The African champion will play the European champion in the semifinals of the Club World Cup after Al Ahly beat Qatari team Al Duhail 1-0 on Thursday to clinch a meeting with Bayern Munich.

In a rare scene during the pandemic, thousands of fans were in the stadium to see the Egyptian side score in the first half with a long-range shot from Hussein El Shahat.

Al Ahly will play Bayern on Monday in Qatar.

The other semifinal on Sunday will be contested by newly-crowned South American champion Palmeiras and Mexican side Tigres.

The CONCACAF Champions League winner came from behind to beat Ulsan of South Korea 2-1 on Thursday with Andre-Pierre Gignac scoring twice in the first half.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports