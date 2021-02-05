Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bayern to play African champion Al Ahly at Club World Cup

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 04:27
Al Duhail's Michael Olunga, rightt, and Al Ahly's Ashraf Ayman fight for the ball during FIFA Club World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 20...
Andre Pierre Cignac of Tigres UANL celebrates during FIFA Club World Cup game against Ulsan Hyundai in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP P...

Al Duhail's Michael Olunga, rightt, and Al Ahly's Ashraf Ayman fight for the ball during FIFA Club World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 20...

Andre Pierre Cignac of Tigres UANL celebrates during FIFA Club World Cup game against Ulsan Hyundai in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP P...

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The African champion will play the European champion in the semifinals of the Club World Cup after Al Ahly beat Qatari team Al Duhail 1-0 on Thursday to clinch a meeting with Bayern Munich.

In a rare scene during the pandemic, thousands of fans were in the stadium to see the Egyptian side score in the first half with a long-range shot from Hussein El Shahat.

Al Ahly will play Bayern on Monday in Qatar.

The other semifinal on Sunday will be contested by newly-crowned South American champion Palmeiras and Mexican side Tigres.

The CONCACAF Champions League winner came from behind to beat Ulsan of South Korea 2-1 on Thursday with Andre-Pierre Gignac scoring twice in the first half.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-05 07:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic