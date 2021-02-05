Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mom of 15-year-old killed by Oklahoma police sues for video

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 04:22
Mom of 15-year-old killed by Oklahoma police sues for video

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mother of 15-year-old boy who was shot to death by Oklahoma City police in November is asking a judge to order the city to “immediately furnish” footage from officers' body cameras.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday argues that the city is violating state law by failing to release the footage of the Nov. 23 shooting of Stavian Rodriguez. The suit contends the recordings are public records subject to disclosure, The Oklahoman reported.

Attorney Rand Eddy initially sought the recordings in a Dec. 14 letter written on behalf of the boy’s mother, Cameo Holland. The city, so far, has neither produced the recordings nor said why it won't, according to Eddy.

State law requires law enforcement agencies to make body-worn camera recordings “available for public inspection and copying,” he said.

Rodriguez was shot by officers responding to a reported armed robbery attempt. TV news video appeared to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

“Six weeks seems like more than enough time to provide the video given the nature of this event,” Joey Senat, an associate professor at Oklahoma State University and an expert on public records law, told The Oklahoman.

Rodriguez's death happened less than three weeks after the killing of a Black man whose family members said was mentally ill, prompting two days of protests over police violence shortly before Christmas.

Updated : 2021-02-05 07:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic