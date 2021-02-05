Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Report: Gunman ambushes trooper, is shot in return fire

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 02:39
Report: Gunman ambushes trooper, is shot in return fire

MIAMI (AP) — A gunman who ambushed a state trooper’s patrol car on a Florida highway was shot when the trooper inside returned fire, authorities said Thursday.

The trooper was not hit but his car was riddled with bullets, highway patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho told news outlets.

The trooper was guarding a lane closure for a construction project when the man abruptly stopped his car and opened fire, Camacho said.

“It almost seems like the trooper was targeted," Camacho said. The Highway Patrol did not release any further information.

The gunman was taken to a hospital. His condition was not available.

Updated : 2021-02-05 05:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan