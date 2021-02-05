Alexa
Elvis Merzlikins goes on IR, Blue Jackets do goalie shuffle

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 03:02
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, top, of Latvia, celebrates their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammate Nick Foligno after an NHL hoc...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets put goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve after he hurt himself during practice.

The move came hours before Merzlikins was scheduled to start Thursday night's game against the Dallas Stars. Joonas Korpisalo likely will start in his place.

The Blue Jackets said Merzlikins, who has been rotating games with Korpisalo, suffered an unspecified upper-body injury in practice Wednesday. He is day-to-day.

Matiss Kivlenieks was moved to the roster as a second goaltender from the club’s taxi squad, and Cam Johnson was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League to take Kivlenieks' spot on the taxi squad.

Merzlikins has posted a 2-2-1 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in six games this season.

Updated : 2021-02-05 05:38 GMT+08:00

