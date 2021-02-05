Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

US Rep. Jim Cooper's wife dies after battle with Alzheimer's

By Associated Press
2021/02/05 02:19
US Rep. Jim Cooper's wife dies after battle with Alzheimer's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper's wife died Thursday “after years of struggling with Alzheimer's,” the Democrat's office announced.

Martha Cooper, 66, passed away surrounded by her husband and children at their Nashville home, according to a news release.

“The family is grateful for the outpouring of support these last weeks,” Cooper's office said.

The longtime Nashville congressman had been married to Martha Cooper for nearly 36 years. The couple had three children together and one grandchild.

“Martha’s charm and optimism were heroic, eclipsing her illness,” a tribute for Martha Cooper stated. “She loved car travel; on bumpy roads she’d say ‘this makes me wiggle.’ In recent years, she drew wobbly hearts on everything… with a Sharpie when she could find one.”

Jim Cooper has held his Nashville-area House seat since 2003. Before that, he spent time serving in the House from 1983 to 1995.

More than 5 million people in the United States and millions more worldwide have Alzheimer’s. Current drugs only temporarily ease symptoms and do not alter the course of the disease.

Updated : 2021-02-05 04:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 US, 1 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
8 Taiwanese taboos to avoid on Lichun, 1st day of spring
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
British man in Taiwan dies from mutant UK COVID strain
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwanese woman fined NT$200,000 for having boyfriend over during quarantine
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
Taiwan to delay schools' start date to Feb. 22 amid Covid fears
US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
US urges China to stop harassing Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan